Patricia Scarbrough (12-02-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, December 4. 2018
WINDER — Patricia Scarbrough, 72, of Winder passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. 

Patricia loved meeting people.  Her hobbies were reading, traveling, arts and crafts. 

Survivors include her sons Kent Scarbrough and wife Cathy, of Lula, Scotty Scarbrough, of Cleveland, and Mac Scarbrough, of Dacula; daughter, Kellie Lawson and husband Howard, of Winder; brothers, Mike McClain, of Stone Mountain, Clyde McClain and wife Amy, of Dunwoody; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. 

She is preceded in death by her husband James Scarbrough, and parents Thomas and Leona McClain. 

Memorial Services: Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marvin M. Mason officiating.

Visitation: Family to receive friends one hour prior to the services. 

Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.