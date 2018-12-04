WINDER — Patricia Scarbrough, 72, of Winder passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
Patricia loved meeting people. Her hobbies were reading, traveling, arts and crafts.
Survivors include her sons Kent Scarbrough and wife Cathy, of Lula, Scotty Scarbrough, of Cleveland, and Mac Scarbrough, of Dacula; daughter, Kellie Lawson and husband Howard, of Winder; brothers, Mike McClain, of Stone Mountain, Clyde McClain and wife Amy, of Dunwoody; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Scarbrough, and parents Thomas and Leona McClain.
Memorial Services: Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marvin M. Mason officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends one hour prior to the services.
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Patricia Scarbrough (12-02-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry