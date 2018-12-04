GOP heavily favored by Madison Co. in Dec. 4 runoff

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Tuesday, December 4. 2018
The nearly 80-percent GOP stronghold in Madison County held true again Thursday, with Republicans garnering a near 4-1 edge on Democrats in the Dec. 4 runoff.
As of 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Republican Brad Raffensperger led Democrat John Barrow for the Georgia Secretary of State seat by a 58.9 to 41.1 percent margin statewide. With all Madison County precincts counted, Raffensperger had 78.7 percent of the votes in Madison County, with 4,207, while Barrow had 21.3 percent in the county, with 1,140 votes.
Incumbent public service commissioner Chuck Eaton, a Republican, led Democrat Lindy Miller by a 59-41 percent margin at the state level. Eaton received 77.7 percent of the vote in Madison County with 4,149. Miller had 1,189 votes (22.3 percent) in the county.
A total of 5,368 of 18,018 registered voters (29.8 percent) participated in the Dec. 4 runoff.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.