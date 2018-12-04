GOP heavily favored by Madison Co. in Dec. 4 runoff

The nearly 80-percent GOP stronghold in Madison County held true again Thursday, with Republicans garnering a near 4-1 edge on Democrats in the Dec. 4 runoff.
As of 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Republican Brad Raffensperger led Democrat John Barrow for the Georgia Secretary of State seat by a 58.9 to 41.1 percent margin statewide. With all Madison County precincts counted, Raffensperger had 78.7 percent of the votes in Madison County, with 4,207, while Barrow had 21.3 percent in the county, with 1,140 votes.
Incumbent public service commissioner Chuck Eaton, a Republican, led Democrat Lindy Miller by a 59-41 percent margin at the state level. Eaton received 77.7 percent of the vote in Madison County with 4,149. Miller had 1,189 votes (22.3 percent) in the county.
A total of 5,368 of 18,018 registered voters (29.8 percent) participated in the Dec. 4 runoff.
