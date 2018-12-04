BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers come up just short in final quarter against Hart Co.

A close loss to eighth-ranked Hart County showed Jackson County’s boys’ basketball team just how much it had improved, and just how much further it needs to go in order to knock off one of the region’s powers.
The Panthers (4-2) trailed by two points to the visiting Bulldogs (5-1) — an Elite Eight team from last year — heading into the fourth quarter before falling 59-49 Tuesday night in their region opener.
Coach Chuck Butler called the game “encouraging.”
“We know they’re a good ball team … and so we were interested for this game,” said Butler, whose team lost by 33 at home to Hart County a year ago. “This is a week that we told the guys we had penciled in, knowing that Hart and Monroe were coming up, where we could see kind of where we’re at and how much better we have gotten. We’ve improved. I thought the guys executed the game plan well. We were right there in the fourth (quarter).”
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 20 points, while Cameron Show and Chase Daniel reached double figures with 10 points each. Hart County’s Shone Webb countered with 14 points, one of four Bulldogs in double figures.
The game stayed tight throughout as Jackson County trailed 32-29 at halftime and 40-38 after three quarters. The largest deficit the Panthers faced prior to the fourth quarter was just seven points.
But Hart County scored the first seven points of the final period as part of an 11-2 run that gave the Bulldogs a 51-40 lead and enough cushion to allow it to leave Panther Indoor Stadium with a win.
Butler pointed to the extra chances Hart County afforded itself with offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.
“We were forcing them to shoot from the perimeter,” Butler said. “We felt like that was an advantage. We wanted to pack the zone in pretty tight ... We were getting the misses, but we just couldn’t get the boards.”
Turnovers also played a major factor. The Panthers give the ball away 18 times compared to just two from Hart County.
“You’ve got to give them credit for the pressure they provide,” Butler said. “They’re up, and making you think the whole time.”
Jackson County faces another game against one of the region’s tougher teams Friday, hosting Monroe Area at 8:30 p.m. Butler said this will be another opportunity for the team to test itself in the 8-AAA schedule.
“We want to see where we’re at in this gauntlet that we’ve got,” Butler said.
