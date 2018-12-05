Carolyn Burnette “Lois” Helton (12-03-18)

Wednesday, December 5. 2018
Mrs. Carolyn Burnette “Lois” Helton, 78, of Winder, passed away Dec. 3, 2018.

She was born February 2, 1940 in Juliette, to George and Lena Monfee Burnette, who preceded her, as well as a brother, Alvin Burnette. Mrs. Helton was preceded by her husband, the Rev. James E. Helton, Sr., in 2015. She was of the Baptist denomination and was a homemaker.

Surviving are children and spouses, Lisa and Tommy Kennedy, Ann Greeson, Jimmy and Robin Helton, and Christina Cook, all of Winder, and Mark Helton, of Bethlehem; sister, Karen Smith of Forsyth; 12 grandchildren and; nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Family to receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral Service: Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Heath Kennedy officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
