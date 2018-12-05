Frances Pruett (12-04-18)

Mrs. Frances Pruett, 90, of Statham, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Mrs. Pruett is a native of Barrow County. She is the daughter of the late John Dual Smith and Lenora Kellum Smith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Lee Pruett.
Mrs. Pruett was a 1945 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. She was a dedicated member of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church where she was a leader as a Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Pruett was a former secretary at Summerhour Furniture Company, and at ROHR, and later was the co-owner of Pruett Oil Company. She served as the chair of the board at Winder-Barrow High School.
Mrs. Pruett is survived by her husband of 70 years, Mr. Leon Pruett, of Statham; daughter, Fran (Alan) Bower, of Statham; grandchildren, Libby Myers and Lee Bower; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah and Lilly Myers and Finn Bower.
Funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Frances Pruett: Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Frank Bernat and Chaplain Jeff Clegg officiating. Burial to follow the service at the Bethlehem First United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Pruett to the Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem, GA 30620.
Arrangements by: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
