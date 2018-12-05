Hoschton mulls special assessments

Hoschton city leaders are considering a proposed ordinance that would allow the town to assess some neighborhoods a special fee for road maintenance.
Hoschton City Council members voted to waive a first reading at its Monday meeting and could vote on the item next month.
Town leaders said at a meeting last week that since the city doesn’t have a millage tax rate, it has few financial resources for the maintenance of city streets, especially in subdivisions. That is becoming more of an issue now that the city has approved several new subdivisions.
The special fees would at first only be applied to new subdivisions being built in the city. The fee is slated to be around $8 per month per residential lot. Those funds would be set aside for street, sidewalk and other maintenance only in that subdivision.
Officials said that some consideration was given to imposing impact fees, but that system proved to be too complex for a small community to administer.
If approved, the fee would go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2019. It would be added to city water bills for the subdivisions affected. No existing subdivisions are slated to be assessed at this time, but could be at a later date, officials said.
