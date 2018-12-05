Longhorn Steakhouse planned in town

Braselton may soon get a Longhorn Steakhouse.
The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for the restaurant in mid-December.
RARE Hospitality International, Inc., is asking for a “modification of standards” for an alternate architectural review for the restaurant, which is planned at 2770 Old Winder Hwy., Braselton. The ZBA will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building.
