Rep. Doug Collins, who represents Georgia’s 9th Congressional District which includes Jackson, Banks, and Madison counties, has been elected as the ranking minority member on the House Judiciary Committee. According to The Hill, Collins edged out a congressman from Ohio in the election.
“It’s been an honor to legislate with my House colleagues and earn their trust,” Collins said. “As ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, I look forward to the hard battles and noble work before us.”
See the full story in the Dec. 5 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Collins takes minority lead on key House committee
