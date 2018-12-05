BOYS' BASKETBALL: BC topples Class 7-A’s Collins Hill in Dahlonega

When the buzzer sounded at the end of the first quarter of this past Saturday’s North Georgia Showcase at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, the Banks County Leopards held a 10-point lead over Class 7-A’s Collins Hill.
When the buzzer sounded at the end of the second, third and fourth quarters, the lead continued to grow and was never in doubt. The Leopards (3-3) behind Carl Cleveland’s 32 points and 12 rebounds and Wes Ledford’s 10 points and 14 rebounds, dispatched Collins Hill 83-55.
Head coach Michael Cleveland said he was “disappointed” with the team’s performance last Friday at East Hall, a game which turned into a loss. He didn’t believe his team played its style of basketball. Last Saturday, though, this wasn’t the case.
“They really came out and impressed me today,” Cleveland exclaimed. “That’s a program builder right there.
“That’s the best team we’ve played, no doubt about it. You look at them and they’re good and they’re well-coached. We just played our style and imposed our will. When we do that, we can be a very good team.”
Cleveland said for his young team, it’s “you live and you learn” go of things this early in the season.
“They responded today,” Cleveland said. “I couldn’t be more pleased as a coach.
“That’s one of the best wins we’ve had since I’ve been here. I’ll go on the record to say that. I really feel like that. I hope we’ve turned the corner with this one.”
Along with Cleveland and Ledford, Pierce Martin scored 11 points. Garrett Presley had 10 points. Clay Gosnell had six points.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
