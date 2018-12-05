GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Leopards remain perfect after thrilling win over Dawson Co.

Against Dawson County during the North Georgia Showcase at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, the Banks County Leopards started the game with a 6-0 run and led by eight points after the first quarter.
However, the wire-to-wire win was anything but a foregone conclusion until the final buzzer sounded. The Leopards (6-0) defeated Dawson County 53-50 behind a free-throw barrage from Kailynn Gilstrap and Jaycie Bowen in the final 5:28 of the game.
The team combined for eight free throws during that span, and two buckets from Heather Vaughan, helped thwart off Dawson County which went on a 10-1 run to start the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to three points.
“I actually thought we played pretty well,” head coach Steven Shedd said. “You’ve got to give Dawson County a lot of credit.
“They’re a good team and they’re not going to go down easy.”
The Leopards were led by Bowen’s 13 points. Vaughan scored 11 points. Amber Williams dropped 10 points.
During Dawson County’s run late in the game, Shedd didn’t believe his team played bad during the stretch. It was more an attribute to some of the players getting tired.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
