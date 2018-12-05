WRESTLING: Walker leads BC to top-10 finish at Towns Co.

The Banks County High School wrestling team was able to pull off a seventh-place finish at last week’s King Of The Mountain tournament at Towns County.
Terrance Walker (195 pounds) helped lead the Leopards with a first-place finish. Walker defeated Finn Williams of Morgan County for the crown. Walker won by a 6-5 decision.
Jacob Voyles (106 pounds) finished runner-up in his weight class. Voyles fell to Oran Decker of Harris County. Voyles lost via pinfall.
Evan Clark (120 pounds) finished fourth. He lost the third-place match to AJ Dickerson of West Oak. Clark lost via pinfall.
“We have to get more physical,” head coach Kasey Hanley said. “We need to wrestle all three periods with the same intent to score.”
The Leopards had three others finish in the consolation bracket: Anthony Cruz (132 pounds), Josh Stapleton (182 pounds) and Parker Free (220 pounds). Hanley said his group had “tough” matchups in the consolation rounds.
This Friday, the Leopards will travel to Union County.
“There’s going to be some tough teams there, for sure,” Hanley explained. “This will be a duals meet. We will have a difficult time in duals until we get everyone back and where they need to be.
“Right now, we are focused on getting better individually. If we do that, it will help us out a ton when everyone is where they need to be.”
