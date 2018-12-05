School board agrees to accept money, sign IGA for turf fields

The Barrow County Board of Education accepted $1.3 million from Barrow County and will move forward to install artificial turf on the football fields at Winder-Barrow and Apalachee high schools.
The board approved taking the money, approved by the county board of commissioners last week, and signing an intergovernmental agreement for the county’s recreation department to use the fields on a 7-2 vote. Board members Garey Huff Sr. and Rickey Bailey dissented on the vote.
The artificial fields at the high school were included in the SPLOST 2018, which was approved by referendum in 2017, but the county BOC opted last week to transfer $1.3 million from its reserves to the school system. The schools have the responsibility to install artificial turf on the fields. Huff said he had “concerns” about the fields. He said he does not believe the $1.3 million will cover the costs.
“I don’t think we know exactly what we’re buying,” he said.
Huff also said maintenance costs should be considered and replacement costs for the fields would have to be paid after about 10 years.
Board member Michael Shelley asked about the maintenance costs compared to the current sod fields.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the current cost is about $20,000 per year for each field, a total of about $40,000 per year. He also said maintenance on the turf fields would be $15,000 to $20,000 per year.
Superintendent Chris McMichael said the district did not look at the installation as a cost savings. He acknowledged the cost is likely to be higher than current costs.
Chairman Mark Still said the turf fields would be used by multiple groups and would not be affected by weather. He said regular fields sometimes have not been used for recreation games because of heavy rains.
Lynn Stevens, board vice chair, said she served on the county’s SPLOST review committee for about 18 months and the only consistent projects for which she heard support were the turf fields.
Perno said the district would plan to begin installing the artificial turf fields immediately after graduation in the spring.
McMichael also said the district has some SPLOST money it could use, if needed, on the turf fields. He said the district would not do a “slipshod” job and put students’ safety at risk.
Under the agreement with the county, the recreation department’s athletic programs could use the turf fields. The recreation department has been using the high school fields for its games.
See more in the Dec. 5 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
School board agrees to accept money, sign IGA for turf fields
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry