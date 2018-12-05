Jefferson’s Ian Statia was full of gratitude on signing day, knowing his college future on the wrestling mat had been secured.
Statia recently signed with Campbellsville, a private, NAIA school in Kentucky.
“It feels really good,” said Statia, a four-year starter and returning state champ for the Dragon wrestling team. “I’m just thankful for Campbellsville to let me get to this next level. I’m very grateful.”
Statia, last year’s Class AAAA 126-pound state champion, is a three-time state placer and a three-time state finalist. His résumé includes championships in national tournaments, including the “Freak Show” in Las Vegas last year.
“I know that this college is going to be very, very happy getting Ian to wrestle for them,” coach Doug Thurmond said at Jefferson’s Nov. 15 fall signing ceremony.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson’s Statia grateful for opportunity to wrestle at next level
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry