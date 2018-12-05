BASKETBALL: CHS girls off to fast start on young season

Last season, the Commerce Tiger girls’ basketball team started the season 2-1, which was one of the best starts under head coach Brad Puckett.
This season, the team is doing one better. The Tigers are off to their best start under Puckett. The team started the season 3-0 with wins over Social Circle, Providence Christian Academy and Johnson. All three wins were decided by 22 points or more.
Puckett said the staff and team are very “excited” about the fast start to the season. But, the fast start has also shown him what the team needs to “get better” at, specifically on the offensive side of things.
“Offensively, we’re in the right places and we’re doing the right things, we’re just not hitting our shots right now is what it comes down to,” Puckett said. “A lot of our points have come off of us full-court pressing the other team and getting some turnovers and getting some fast-break layups.”
At the start of the year, Puckett said a goal was for the team to press for an entire ball game. But, he knows the team needs to work on its half-court offense, if and when teams are able to stop the full-court offense.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
