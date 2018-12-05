Jefferson had two first-place finishers and then plenty of help throughout the rest of its lineup in taking home a trophy in its season opener.
The Dragons racked up 249 points in winning Friday and Saturday’s Panther Invitational at Jackson County.
“It was a team effort for us to win this,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “It had to be a team effort, and most everybody we brought won at least a match, which added to our wins, so that’s big when your whole team, all 14, win matches, that helps you a lot when you’re trying to win a tournament.”
The Dragons boasted 11 placers, including champions Ian Statia (138) and Ryan Hurd (160). Statia, coming off a 44-0 season last year, was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
Statia went 4-0 in the event, winning the 138-pound title with a pin of Fitzgerald’s Chance Mitchell. Hurd also posted a 4-0 record, pinning Lumpkin County’s Nolan Wheeler in the 160-pound finals.
“We’re proud of Ian, we’re proud of Ryan, winning their weight classes, and they both had some tough weight classes,” Thurmond said. “There were some amazing weight classes this year with a lot of state placers and state champs in there.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
WRESTLING: ‘Team effort’ leads to Dragon tournament win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry