The Jefferson girls’ basketball team went a perfect 5-0 in its pre-region schedule, and picked up an emphatic win heading into its Region 8-AAA opener.
The Dragons got 13 points from Deshona Gaither, 11 points from Livi Blackstock and nine points from Chloe Hiatt in a 70-34 rout of East Hall Saturday at the University of North Georgia.
Jefferson led 35-23 at the half, but blew the game open with an 18-6 run in the third quarter to take a 53-29 lead heading into the fourth.
“I was very pleased with how we played on Saturday especially with the early start time of the game,” first-year coach Greg Brown said. “Our depth and energy really took a toll on them especially in the second half of the game.”
Brown praised the bench play of Gracie Truelove, Keosha Sims, Jyesha Butts and Courtney Kidd “which is something that really helps us and we will continue to need going forward as we start region play this week.”
Jefferson was coming off a 47-26 win over Class AAAAA Habersham Central on Nov. 27. Gaither led the way with 13 points, followed by Blackstock who added 11 points.
Jefferson was slated to play its region opener this past Tuesday night but results weren’t available at press time. The Dragons will host non-region opponent Apalachee Friday at 7 p.m. and then return to region play Tuesday against Franklin County — a Final Four team from last year — at home at 6 p.m.
Jefferson girls blast East Hall at UNG
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry