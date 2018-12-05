Jefferson’s Martin to join Emmanuel softball program

Jefferson softball player Katie Martin has a spot on Emmanuel College’s team as a student manager — and perhaps more.
The Dragon senior, who hit .258 with five RBIs the past season, will be part of the Lions’ roster with the possibility of trying out for the Emmanuel team.
“There’s a chance I could try out,” Martin said, “but right now I just want to get up there and help out.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
