Dragons’ Simonton signs golfing scholarship with Truett-McConnell

One of Jefferson’s top scorers on its girls’ golf team has assured herself of at least four more years in the sport.
Mikayla Simonton signed with Truett McConnell during Jefferson’s Nov. 15 fall signing ceremony. Simonton expressed her appreciation to all who have aided her in her golfing career, noting that “there’s a lot that goes into being able to play.”
“I just want to thank everyone who’s been with me through this journey and helped me achieve my dreams,” Simonton said.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
