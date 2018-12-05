Last year, it took the Commerce Tigers three games to get its first win under head coach Russ Gregg.
In year two, it only took two games as the Tigers bounced back from an opening-game loss to defeat Providence Christian Academy 69-43. The Tigers went 1-2 in the first week of basketball action.
The Tigers traveled to Galloway on Tuesday. Results weren’t known before press time.
The Tigers followed their first win with a 74-51 loss to Johnson on Saturday. All three games to open the season were played at home.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers pick up one win in first week of season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry