BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons tripped up in non-region game at UNG

Jefferson’s final tune-up before starting region play yielded a tight ballgame but not a win.
The Dragons (2-3) fell to Class AAAAAAA Brookwood 68-66 Saturday at the University of North Georgia.
Jacob Radaker posted a season-high 23 points with five rebounds. Radaker shot 8-of-10 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the foul line. Daniel Parker added 12 points and Owen Parker had 10 points.
The Dragons shot 52.2 percent from the floor.
“Offensively we did a lot of good things,” coach Kevin Morris said. “Jacob did a good job posting and the guards did a good job of finding him. We were very unselfish and moved the ball well.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
