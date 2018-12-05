The Jefferson girls’ swimming team picked up its fourth win of the year, totaling 440 points in the 12-team North Hall Invitational Saturday.
Alyssa Bartoletta sparked the girls’ team with a victory in the 500-yard freestyle (5:38.07), earning a state qualifying time.
Bartoletta was also part of a 400-yard freestyle relay team, along with Karly Bartoleta, Viviam Mendoza and Katherine Law which placed first with a time of 4:12.28.
The boys’ team placed fifth out of 12 teams with 202.50 points, led by Will Guzman’s first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.13).
The middle school girls’ team also produced multiple highlights in a second-place team finish (354 points). The 200-yard medley relay team (Aubree-Clare Flores, Cathryn McMullan, Ximena Young and Kate Dunagan) and 200-yard freestyle relay team (Flores, McMullan, Young and Dunagan) both remained undefeated on the year. The group recorded a medley relay time of 2:10.60 and freestyle relay time of 1:59.17.
Individual winners were Dunagan (50-yard freestyle, 27.44) and McMullan (50-yard breaststroke, 38.75).
The middle school boys’ team finished third with 193 points.
“I am so proud of our swimmers,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “We made two more individual state cuts this weekend and lowered two of our relay cuts. Our swimmers are practicing hard and are determined every time they dive into the pool. We will train throughout the rest of December and resume our competition the 1st week in January.”
NOTE: A number of Jefferson’s swimmers did not compete in this meet, including boys’ team standout Jackson Harvin.
SWIMMING: Jefferson girls win again
