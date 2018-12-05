WRESTLING: Jackson County holds its own in loaded field at Panther Invitational

In a tournament field stacked with three state championship teams from last year and two state runners-up, Jackson County emerged as a top-five finisher on its own home floor.
With 154 points, the Panthers took fifth in their annual invitational tournament over the course of Friday and Saturday.
“I came in hoping to finish in the top six,” Jackson County coach Jason Powers said. “I was talking with one of my coaching friends, and I said if we finish in the top six, I feel like we’ve accomplished something.”
The Panthers placed behind Jefferson (249 points), Social Circle (183.5), West Laurens (175) and Elbert County (162.5) in the 24-team event.
“I feel like we did well,” Powers said. “A lot of our guys that have never placed in this tournament before stepped up and wrestled extremely well and were able to find their way onto the medal stand. That was great. So, I’m proud of our team and I’m proud of how we wrestled.”
Seven Jackson County wrestlers placed, led by Joey Sosebee. The senior, who won 43 matches last year, went 3-1 and reached the finals of the 106-pound bracket where he lost to Social Circle’s Tyler Post, 21-9.
“Anybody that makes the finals in this thing is doing an extremely good job,” Powers said.
Other finishers were Nathan McCarter (fifth, 132), Spencer Blake (fourth, 138), Jacob Crumley (fifth, 145), Kaden Andreasen (fifth, 160), Devonte Stephens (sixth, 220) and Jonathan Fountain (sixth, 285).
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 5 edition of The Jackson Herald.
