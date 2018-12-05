GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Jefferson moves to 6-0 with lopsided win in region opener

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 5. 2018
The Jefferson girls’ basketball team’s winning ways have extended into the region schedule.
The Dragons improved to 6-0 with a 73-42 victory over Monroe Area Tuesday on the road in Jefferson’s Region 8-AAA opener.
Livi Blackstock led Jefferson with 15 points. Deshona Gaither added 13 points, and Natalia Bolden finished with 10 points.
The Dragons return to action Friday at 7 p.m. against non-region opponent Apalachee.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.