The Jefferson girls’ basketball team’s winning ways have extended into the region schedule.
The Dragons improved to 6-0 with a 73-42 victory over Monroe Area Tuesday on the road in Jefferson’s Region 8-AAA opener.
Livi Blackstock led Jefferson with 15 points. Deshona Gaither added 13 points, and Natalia Bolden finished with 10 points.
The Dragons return to action Friday at 7 p.m. against non-region opponent Apalachee.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Jefferson moves to 6-0 with lopsided win in region opener
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry