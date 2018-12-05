BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Dragons rout Monroe Area on the road in region opener

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team evened its record at 3-3 with a 73-52 road win Tuesday over Monroe Area in the Dragons’ region opener.
Jacob Radaker scored 18 points to lead a trio of scorers in double figures. Owen Parker added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and Tryston Norman added 11 points.
Jefferson built a 37-25 lead at the half, and then outscored the Purple Hurricanes 23-8 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Dragons, who resume play Friday at 8:30 p.m. against non-region foe Apalachee, shot 47.9 percent from the floor in the win.
