BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers suffer third loss of season

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 5. 2018
After a fast 5-0 start against Galloway on Tuesday, the Commerce Tigers went cold in the second quarter against the Scots.
The Tigers scored only four second-quarter points and watched as a deficit grew from five points to 21. From there, the deficit continued to grow and the Tigers suffered a 75-39 loss on the road.
The Tigers (1-3) were led by Jalen Dorsey’s 18 points. Ian McConnell scored nine points.
McConnell opened the game with five points. After a Galloway five-point run to tie the game, Dorsey scored his first bucket to give the Tigers another edge at 7-5. He scored six points in the opening quarter and the Tigers trailed 19-14 entering the second quarter.
Galloway looked to not miss in the second quarter. The Scots opened with an 11-0 run to extend the lead to 30-14. McConnell stopped the onslaught with a pair of free-throws. Dorsey followed with another pair and the Tigers trailed 30-18. But, the Scots went on the attack again and finished the quarter on a 9-0 run and led 39-18 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Dorsey scored the Tigers’ opening six points. During that stretch, however, the Tigers were outscored 11-6 and managed only 10 points for the quarter.
The lead was 26 for the Scots entering the fourth quarter, 54-28. After Dorsey and the Scots traded buckets, the Scots went on a 13-0 run to extend the lead to 69-30. The Tigers were outscored in the final quarter 21-11.
The Tigers travel to Social Circle this Friday.
