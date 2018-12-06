DANIELSVILLE — Mary Lynn Phillips, 57, of Danielsville died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Mary was born in Athens to the late Merritt and Eunice Freeman Segers. She was an accomplished massage therapist of over 20 years and was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to spending time with her grandson.
Mary is survived by her husband, Mark Phillips; children, Candice (Luis) Macias, and Ryan Phillips; grandson, Luis Macias III; and siblings, Donald Segers and Sandra (Richard) Osgood.
Memorial service: Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at Danielsville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Ward officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison and Oglethorpe County Animal Shelter.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
Mary Lynn Phillips (12-04-18)
