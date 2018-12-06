Banks state election still contested

The District 28 special election for state representative remains clouded Thursday morning. Chris Erwin, former Banks County school superintendent, led incumbent Rep. Dan Gasaway by three votes, but provisional and overseas ballots may still be counted.
The Banks County Board of Elections will meet Friday afternoon to decide about provisional ballots in the special election for state representative District 28. It was not known about mid-morning Thursday about those ballots in either Stephens or Habersham counties.
The district includes all of Banks and Stephens counties and about the eastern one-third of Habersham County.
Both candidates live in Banks County, but Erwin won the county’s vote by a healthy margin – 1,758 to 1,191. Gasaway won the other two counties, narrowing the margin to three votes. Gasaway won Stephens County, 1,597 to 1,086 votes, and the portion of Habersham, 725 to 672 votes.
Erwin was the school superintendent in Banks County for 11 years. He retired and took a position as director of business development for Carroll Daniel Construction Company, which is based in Gainesville.
Gasaway was elected to the legislature in 2012. He has lived in Banks County since 1998 and has an architectural design and construction business.
