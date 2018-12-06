Arcade police traced a missing girl to Commerce, but police are still looking for her.
Laila Cheyenne Tuttle was last seen near 2992 Arcade Hwy. about 8 a.m. Sunday.
Lt. Michael Adams said the Arcade police got video footage that showed the girl getting into a blue vehicle.
“We have been able to identify that person who stated that she drove the juvenile to Commerce and dropped her off,” Adams said Tuesday morning in an email.
The girl is described as 5’06” and about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and rimmed glasses and carrying a backpack.
Anyone who has seen or had contact with Laila is asked to call 911.
Authorities search for missing girl
