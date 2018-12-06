BCSO seeking Winder woman in connection with fatal hit and run

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Thursday, December 6. 2018
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office has located the vehicle and identified the driver in connection with a fatal hit and run in Statham on Monday.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office is actively seeking Sandy Wilson, 42, of Winder, on active warrants for first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit and run, reckless driving, failure to report an accident, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain a lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and cruelty to animals.
Wilson’s car struck and killed Marvin Barnes, 66, of Statham, when he was walking his dog along Jefferson Road just after 8 a.m. Monday.
Wilson’s location is unknown at this time. Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator J.D. Gann at 770-307-7669. Callers can remain anonymous.
