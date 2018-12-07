I-85 single-lane closures planned

Friday, December 7. 2018
Lane closures are planned on I-85 in the Braselton area next week. The single-lane closures will occur nightly as crews continue work on the widening project.

Beginning Monday night, a single lane will be closed on I-85 northbound between Hamilton Mill Rd. in Gwinnett and SR 211 in Barrow County. That work will continue nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday night as crews clear and work on the Spout Springs Rd. overpass. 

Southbound motorists will see single-lane closures between SR 211 in Barrow County and Hamilton Mill Rd. in Gwinnett County for work on Spout Springs Road overpass beginning Wednesday night. Work will occur nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Friday night.
