Lane closures are planned on I-85 in the Braselton area next week. The single-lane closures will occur nightly as crews continue work on the widening project.
Beginning Monday night, a single lane will be closed on I-85 northbound between Hamilton Mill Rd. in Gwinnett and SR 211 in Barrow County. That work will continue nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday night as crews clear and work on the Spout Springs Rd. overpass.
Southbound motorists will see single-lane closures between SR 211 in Barrow County and Hamilton Mill Rd. in Gwinnett County for work on Spout Springs Road overpass beginning Wednesday night. Work will occur nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Friday night.
I-85 single-lane closures planned
