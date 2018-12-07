Shirley G. Kerr (12-07-18)

Shirley G. Kerr, 78, of Colbert, died Dec. 7, 2018.
Born in Commerce, she was a daughter of the late John Henry and Bertie Wood Gravitt and widow of Alger Leon “Pop” Kerr. She was a longtime employee and retired from Huddle House.
Survivors include her children, Becky Hulsey (Stuart Wade) of Gainesville, Tim Hulsey, Judy Fitts (Jimmy), Charles Kerr, all of Colbert, and Gary Porter (Donna), of Stephens; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Shane Clark; siblings, Peggy Bryant and Guy Gravitt; and two grandchildren.
Services: Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Chapel, Danielsville, with the Rev. Wayne Norris officiating. Burial will be at David’s Home Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Gary Porter, Tyler Palmer, Stuart Wade, Terry Lollie, Matt Williams and Richard Miller.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, from 5-8 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
