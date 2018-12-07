Bridges: College football playoffs are set

After some entertaining and competitive conference title games, the 2018 FBS playoffs have been announced.
Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma made the final cut, leaving fans of Ohio State and Georgia disappointed. For Bulldog fans, seeing the SEC title slip from their grasp will hurt for some time, maybe almost as much as last year’s national title game loss to the Crimson Tide.
An argument can be made (and has been made by the powers-that-be) that the right four teams are in. This writer does have an issue with Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish seem to be the weakest of the four teams in, and to be honest I am not sure they could defeat Georgia or Ohio State. I think Central Florida would even give the Irish a battle.
Notre Dame does not play in a conference title game which, quite frankly, should disqualify the team from being in the playoffs. You cannot justify Georgia having to defeat Alabama (and nearly doing just that) to get in while Notre Dame does not play at all.
While the Irish are technically in the Atlantic Coast Conference when it comes to non-football sports, Notre Dame continues to be an independent for football. That’s fine, but if they want to do that then the Irish should not be considered for the playoffs. If that was the case then it would be interesting to see how long it took Notre Dame to begin playing in the ACC on the gridiron.
Alabama continues to be the king of the mountain and it will be difficult for any of the other three playoff teams to defeat Nick Saban’s team. For one, no one else has such a quality backup quarterback as the Tide and that came into play in the SEC title game.
A healthy Alabama may be tough to beat, though. The Tide took Georgia’s best punch and while it stumbled, Alabama did not go down. A rematch could certainly have gone the other way but it was not going to happen. With the Tide the No. 1 playoff seed, it meant UGA would have had to be No. 3 and the Bulldogs (or anyone for that matter) were not going to move up in the poll after a loss, even a close one like they had Saturday in Atlanta.
Clemson has a solid team and may be able to give Alabama a test in the national title game. The Tigers will all but certainly dispose of Notre Dame in the semifinals to give us another championship contest between Dabo and Nick.
Many of my friends and journalism colleagues are die-hard UGA fans and I know they are still hurting and steaming today. They should take some consolation, however, that the Bulldogs are inching closer to perhaps dethroning Alabama as the top player in the SEC. The last two matchups are proof of that. It very well could happen in 2019 as both are safe bets to make it back to Atlanta for another conference championship contest.
Personally, this writer still thinks the playoffs should be immediately expanded to eight teams. Quite frankly, a 16-team field would work better. There is no legitimate argument for it not happening. All other levels of college football have an expanded playoff system and have had for years.
It does work and has always worked despite what some try and convince us.
Once again, an undefeated Central Florida team has been snubbed from the playoffs and it really was no surprise. Under this current setup, the Knights will never have a chance to compete for a national title. In fact they were not even in the top six.
If the playoff field were 16 teams, however, Central Florida would get the chance to compete. It would add a great element to the playoffs, one that makes the NCAA basketball tournament so fun to watch. Hopefully this will happen down the road and sooner rather than later.
State update
Two schools from the state of Georgia are involved in the college football playoffs at their level and both earned wins this past weekend to advance.
Kennesaw State defeated Wofford in the I-AA (FCS) postseason and Valdosta State crushed Lenior-Rhyne in the Division II playoffs. Kennesaw State will host South Dakota State in the quarterfinals while VSU will host Notre Dame College (Ohio) in the third round.
Georgia Tech coaching search
The Yellow Jackets are in the process of hiring a new head coach for the first time in more than a decade after the retirement of Paul Johnson.
While Tech officials will almost certainly go in a different direction, some names which would do well in this position would be Army head coach Jeff Monken, Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon and Navy offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. All three coached under Johnson and all three have enjoyed great success in their current roles.
However, since all three run a version of the triple option most Tech fans would likely revolt, even though Johnson was very successful overall in his 11 seasons on the Flats.
A logical choice would be Tech alum Ken Whisenhunt, who has decades of NFL coaching experience (including time as a head coach).
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal and a multi-time winner for sports column writing from the Georgia Press Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: College football playoffs are set
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry