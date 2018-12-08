BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons rally for win over Apalachee

With his team down 41-30 early in the third quarter and possibly in trouble, Jefferson coach Kevin Morris thought about burning a time out. But he opted to see how his team would respond to a little adversity and let his players play on.
He’s glad he did.
Jefferson (4-3) rallied for a 79-69 win over visiting Apalachee Friday, taking down a non-region foe from Class AAAAAA for its second straight win.
“I thought about calling time out there, but I just wanted to see what they’d do,” Morris said. “They really handled it well, and just continued to fight and continued to battle and just continued to put pressure on them.”
Behind a huge second half, Jacob Radaker led Jefferson with a season-high 28 points. Donsha Gaither finished with 16 points, with 11 of them coming from the free throw line.
Jefferson trailed for most all of the first half and went into halftime down 33-28. Morris, who coached Apalachee for 15 seasons before taking over at Jefferson last year, said he felt his team was eventually able to wear down the Wildcats in the second half with its pressure.
“Donsha (Gaither) asked at half time ‘do you think we need to stay in the press?’ I said ‘heck, yeah, we’re going to stay in the press,’” Morris said. “And you just keep wearing on them. (Assistant) coach (Tim) Drake, talking to the team, said it’s kind of like that (football) team that’s just four yards and a cloud of dust. You’re just going to keep pounding it on them … and that’s what we kind of did there.”
The victory was due in large part to a strong second-half performance from Radaker. The junior scored 22 of his 28 points over the final two quarters, posting up better in the second half compared to the first while his teammates fed him the ball.
“He played great,” Morris said. “The first half, I don’t think he made himself quite as available. He didn’t do quite as good of a job posting up. I think he still posted. But in the second half, he really posted hard.”
Seventeen of Radaker’s points came in the third quarter as the Dragons rallied within a point of the lead (48-47) heading into the fourth quarter.
Jefferson then dominated the last three minutes of the game.
A 3-pointer from Kam Robinson with 2:52 left the contest gave Jefferson a 59-57 lead and ignited a 10-0 run which put the Dragons ahead 66-57 with 3:10 left.
“I think we went 10-0 there in the fourth quarter at one point,” Morris said. “That’s kind of the staple of what we’re trying to do is you just try to keep them running and you either wear them down or you make them play people they’re not comfortable playing … I give all our kids the credit. We played 10 or 11 I think tonight and our 11, they got after it. And that’s a good team. That’s a really good team. Defensively, that’s probably the best team we’ve played this year.”
Apalachee pulled within three points at one point, but the Dragons drained 9-of-10 free throws in the final minute, which included seven makes from Gaither to seal the win.
“It helps close out games when you make free throws,” Morris said. “It does really help, and we had the right people on the line and they did a good job.”
Jefferson hosts Franklin County Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) and travels to Morgan County Friday (8:30 p.m.) for a pair of region games. Morgan County reached the Class AAA Final Four last year.
