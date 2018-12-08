GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls dominate Apalachee with big second quarter

The Jefferson girls’ basketball team probably wouldn’t have minded skipping halftime altogether Friday.
With the way the Dragons were rolling in the second quarter against Apalachee, there was no need to break.
Jefferson (7-0, 1-0) hit eight 3-pointers during the second period and outscored the visiting Wildcats 28-7 en route to a 44-12 halftime lead and a 65-40 win.
“Early, we were playing hard, we just weren’t making it pay off,” Dragon coach Greg Brown said. “We weren’t converting and finishing. We kind of settled in, I thought after that, and we got open shots.”
The team was on fire from beyond the arc with 11 3-pointers in the first half and 14 in the game. Six of those treys came from Courtney Kidd, who finished with 18 points. Livi Blackstock hit four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
“Our kids did a great job of finding them once they got hot,” Brown said. “We kept getting them the ball, which is what you want to do.”
Jefferson came out aggressively on defense on the first quarter, pressuring the Wildcats into mistakes and turnovers in jumping out to a 16-5 edge heading into the second quarter.
The Dragons held Apalachee scoreless for a 7:33 period that spanned parts of the first and second quarters, allowing Jefferson to build a 26-5 lead with 4:42 left before halftime.
“We were playing so hard and so good on defense and were getting them to turn it over,” Brown said. “We just weren’t converting. I was really proud of how hard we were playing on defense. Then, we kind of settled in and turned them over a little bit and were able to convert some easy baskets and get those wide-open threes. Those are fun to watch.”
Kidd knocked down five 3-pointers alone in the second quarter, her last coming with 15 seconds remaining ito give the Dragons a 44-12 lead. Jefferson held a 30-point lead after three quarters, which shortened the fourth quarter to just six minutes.
“When you get a lead like that, you just don’t want to get anybody hurt after that,” Brown said. “I thought we kind of let them come back a little bit there toward the end, but overall I’m really pleased. We’re healthy going into a big week next week. It was a good way to finish out this week.”
Jefferson, which has now reeled off seven straight wins to start the season, faces two major region tests this week, hosting Franklin County, a 30-win, Final-Four team last year, on Tuesday (6 p.m.) and traveling to Morgan County on Friday (7 p.m.).
“We just want to keep getting a little better every day,” Brown said. “We know next week is a big week for us. We got Franklin coming in here Tuesday and we go to Morgan on Friday — two big region games that we need to get. We’ve talked about just taking it one game at a time and focusing on Franklin and trying to be ready for them on Tuesday.”
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls dominate Apalachee with big second quarter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry