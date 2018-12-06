UPDATE: Erwin appears to be two-vote winner in Dist. 28

UPDATE
Chris Erwin, former Banks County school superintendent, won a narrow, two-vote election for District 28 state representative.
Banks, Stephen and Habersham counties counted provisional ballots and certified election results Friday evening. The district includes all of Banks and Stephens counties and about one-third of Habersham County.
Erwin held a three-vote lead after the Tuesday voting, 3,516 to 3,513. Gasaway, the incumbent representative, gained one vote in Stephens County, narrowing the margin to two votes.
Total votes cast in the race were 7,066, 22.56 of the 31,314 registered voters in the district. The highest turnout, 29.18 percent, was in Banks County, which also was Erwin’s biggest response and widest lead. He beat Gasaway in both candidates’ home county by 567 votes.
For complete details see a story in the Dec. 12 Banks County News.
