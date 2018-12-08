Jimmie (Jimmy) Nolan Willard (12-04-18)

Saturday, December 8. 2018
Mr. Jimmie (Jimmy) Nolan Willard, 72, of Winder, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in his home.

Mr. Willard is a native of Winder. He is the son of the late Nolan Willard and Lucille House Willard. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Brown Willard; daughter, Laurie Beth Ash; and sister, Nancy Boldin.

Mr. Willard served the United States faithfully in the Air Force and the Air National Guard. He retired from the Gwinnett County School System as a carpenter.

Mr. Willard is survived by his sons, John (Cindy) Ash, Adam (Neysa) Boldin, and Justin (Toni) Boldin; brother, Roger Willard; and his niece, Jennifer Stancil.

Memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Willard: Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church, 1059 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn, GA 30011, with the Rev. Le Gibson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Jimmy requested that donations be made to the children’s ministry at Sharon Baptist Church.   

Entrusted with the arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Old Website

