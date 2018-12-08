Randall “Ronnie” Howard Kirk (12-07-18)

Mr. Randall “Ronnie” Howard Kirk, 68, of Danielsville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospice House in Watkinsville.
Mr. Kirk was born on September 17, 1950, in Danielsville, son of the late David H. Kirk and the late Lettie Blanche McCurdy Kirk. He was a poultry farmer and a member of the Franklin Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Leonard Kirk, Chandler Kirk, Edwin Kirk, H.C. Kirk, Bobby Kirk and Horace Kirk; and sisters, Vivian Argo, Ruth Adams, Rachel Hunsinger, Sue Abercrombie, Marceline Lester and Genevieve Phillips and Eleanor Riley.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Smith Kirk; sons, Clayton (Allison) Kirk of Bowman, and Matthew (Jessica) Kirk of Hull; daughter, Vanessa (Chris) Hicks of Danielsville; sister, Jeanette King of Hull; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Kirk: Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Willard Crider and Vernon Dorminey officiating. Interment to follow in the Kirk Family Cemetery in Colbert.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. The family is at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
