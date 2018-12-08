Lizzette G. Aikens (12-07-18)

MAYSVILLE — Mrs. Lizzette G. Aikens, 90, of Maysville, died Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Aikens was born in Gainesville to the late, George Dewey and Delia Norris Grindle. Mrs. Aikens was a homemaker and a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Aikens was also preceded in death by her husband, William Johnny Aikens, Sr.; son, William Johnny Aikens, Jr.; and daughter, Bobbie Jean Aikens.
Mrs. Aikens is survived by her son, Kenneth D. Aikens, of Maysville; daughters, Mary Ruth Rhodes (Gene), of Maysville, Margaret Brookshire (Allen), of Jefferson, and Cheryl Bryson (Ernie), of Danielsville; six grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral service: Monday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. from Diamond Hill Baptist Church with Elder Ernie Bryson officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, Dec. 9, from 2-5 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
