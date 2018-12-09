Mrs. Patsy Noell Dalton, 65, of Maysville, died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Dalton was born in Athens to the late, Theodore Anderson and Flotilla Milton Noell. Mrs. Dalton retired from Wayne Farms. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dalton was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Almond Dalton.
Mrs. Dalton is survived by her sons, Shannon Dalton of Maysville and Clayton Webb of Gainesville; brothers, Donald and Bobby Noell both of Athens; sisters, Carolyn Brooks of Jefferson and Delores Colley of Nicholson; grandchildren, Karen, Kaila, Tyler (Holly), Trevor, and Paige; and great grandchildren, Zoey and Zophia.
Funeral service: Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Kelby Maxwell officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Monday, Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Patsy Noell Dalton (12-08-18)
