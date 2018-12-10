James Miller Powers DVM “Doc”, 74, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.
Doc earned his bachelors from Auburn University and his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Georgia. He dedicated 40 years of his life caring for animals and their families. Doc was an entrepreneur and had several business’s including, Barrow Veterinary Hospital, Downtown Carwash and Monroe Golf Cart Sales.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry and LaVertis Miller Powers.
Doc is survived by two sons, Scott Powers (Jennifer Morganthall) of Elberta, Ala., and Tripp Powers (Sheila) of Monroe; two brothers, Michael Powers (Heather) of Macon and Steve Powers (Deborah) of Monroe; and a granddaughter, Kendall Powers of Monroe.
A celebration of Doc’s life: Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Gilreath officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
A reception following the service was set at The Hostess House at 299 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder, GA 30680.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Doc’s name to Pup and Cat Co. at P.O. Box 1987, Winder, GA 30680 or www.pupandcatco.com.
James Miller Powers DVM “Doc” (11-27-18)
