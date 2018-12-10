Hank Hendrickson (12-06-18)

Hank Hendrickson, 86, of Jefferson, passed away on Dec. 6, 2018.
Mr. Hendrickson is the son of the late Harris and Elizabeth Hendrickson.
Hank retired from the LA Police Department after 27 years of service as a detective and served 10 more years with the police department in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Mr. Hendrickson also served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a Staff Sgt. He was a member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church, Athens Elk Lodge, Athens Moose Lodge and the VFW in Havasu, Ariz.
Other than his parents, Hank is predeceased by one son Steven Owens and two brothers Tim Hendrickson and Arlo Hendrickson.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia "Pat" Badostain; children, Terrie Fowler (Roger) of Huntington Beach, Calif., Lorrie Solomon (Kent) of Los Flores, Calif., Judie Skresvig (Rob) of Hilton Head, S.C., Kim Betancourt (Nelson) of Temecula, Calif., Dan Owens (Susie) of Suwanee, and Matt Owens (Jenny) of Jefferson; one brother, Don Hendrickson (Betty) of Big Forke, Mont.; and two sisters Marilyn Austreim (Bob) of Williston, N.D. and Debbie Santrom (Ward) of Mandan, N.D. Hank had 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home officiated by Chris Lasky. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Georgia Elks that are present.
Donations as asked to be made to the Elks Aidmore Childrens Home 2394 Morrison Road SW Conyers, GA 30094 www.elksaidmore.com
In charge of arrangements: Bernstein Funeral Home.
