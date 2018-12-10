Jerry Jack Busby (12-08-18)

COMER — Mr. Jerry Jack Busby, 70, of Comer, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mr. Busby was born in Royston, on August 3, 1948, son of the late Hubert Busby and the late Janettie Macomson Busby. He was an assistant foreman having worked for the University of Georgia Sheet Metal Fabrication and was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Comer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Scott Busby; and brother, Jimmy Busby.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Coile Busby; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Ken Hughes of Danielsville; grandchildren, Caleigh Lowe (Michael Larkin), Addie Hughes, Andy Hughes, Alex (Rebecca) Hughes and Austin (Caitlyn) Hughes; two great -grandchildren; and brothers, Wayne Busby of Royston, and Billy Busby of Carnesville, GA.
Funeral services for Mr. Busby: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with the Rev. Robby Brown, the Rev. Reggie Vaughn, Mr. Mark Collinsworth and the Rev. Jason Dove officiating. Interment to follow in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 6-8 p.m. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
