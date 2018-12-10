Abel Patrick Morris (12-06-18)

Gone from this world too soon, Abel Patrick Morris, has earned his angel wings and can officially fly like Superman. Surrounded by family, Abel passed away Dec. 6, 2018.
Though Abel only spent six short years on this earth, he touched each and every person he met, and it was a privilege to love him. He came into this world a fighter and was the epitome of love and strength. Abel loved his sensory toys, his bed, music, the beach and his mama. As a student at Kennedy Elementary School in Winder, Abel’s sweet nature and incredible ability to persevere touched not only his classmates, but the teachers, students and even the local high school robotics team. Abel was exceptional; a rare individual in every sense.
Profoundly missed, Abel is survived by his mother, Brittany Henry Powers; father, Justin Morris; stepfather, B.J. Powers; sister, Ariel; and stepbrother, Rowen. Paternal grandparents are Kim Timberlake and Scott Morris; and maternal grandparents are Rick Henry and Amy Frye. Abel also has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation for Abel: Monday, Dec. 10. The family to accept friends from 7-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens.
Funeral services: Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel.
Flowers may be sent, or in lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been created in Abel’s memory at Wells Fargo, proceeds going to Kennedy Elementary special education department.
In charge of arrangements: Bernstein Funeral Home.
