Mrs. Deweylene House Swords, 87, of Winder, went home Dec. 9, 2018. She was born March 15, 1931, in Barrow County to the late Dewey H. and Desser O’Dell DeLay House. Mrs. Swords was preceded by Her Husband, Oliver “Pete” Swords in 2015. She was a member of Whistleville Christian Church and was a retiree of Barrow Manufacturing Company.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Larry Hunt; grandchildren, April (Dwayne) Tuggle and Angie Hunt; and great-grandchildren, Shana Tuggle, Wyatt Tuggle and Elias Hunt all of Winder.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home Minsters Ray F. Fumea and Ray K. Fumea officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Deweylene House Swords (12-09-18)
