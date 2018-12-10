Sandra Pinson Willoughby, 74, died Dec. 10, 2018.
A native of Madison, she was a daughter of the late Effie Taylor and Robert Pinson and was also preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. She lived in this area for most of her life and retired from the Clarke County School System.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East. Interment to follow at Winterville Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, James Willoughby; children, Darlene Hall, Ralph Willoughby, Billy Willoughby and Deborah Wells; grandchildren, Leigha Streetman, Dusty Hall, Stacie Acree, Katie Dorsey, Billy Joe Willoughby, Jessica Sutton, Michael Wells, Katherine Wells and Jackson Willoughby; and great-grandchildren, Laila Streetman, Ansley Acree, Logan Mansker, Ayden Murray, Harleigh Grace Willoughby, Gabby Wells and Teagan Wells.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, East.www.lordandstephens.com
Sandra Pinson Willoughby (12-10-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry