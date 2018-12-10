Wanda Sue Jones, 59, of Monroe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
She was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lorenzia Sims; brother, Edward Earl Sims; sister, Carol Sims Burgess; and a niece, Karen Sims Clark.
Wanda is survived by three sons, Lloyd Glenn Jones, Timothy Edward Jones and Andrew Grant Jones, all of Florida; four grandchildren, Jaxon, Lillian, Audrey and Paige Jones; mother, Marion Edge Sims, of Winder; three sisters, Dorothy Sims Matthews of Winder, Brenda Sims Ku (Jimmy) of Marietta and Brenda Sims Fleming (William), of Winder; sister-in-law, Michelle Nastro Sims, of Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, from 6-9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Hal Tapp and Gordon Griffin officiating. Interment to follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
