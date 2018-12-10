Mr. Tom Myler, 68, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 10, 2018, at his residence. A native of Moberly, Mo., he was preceded by his mother, Agnes Engle Myler and a granddaughter, Sarah Grace Myler. Mr. Myler was a U. S. Army Veteran and was a retired foreman with Pike Electric.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann Myler of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Amanda Myler of Commerce; two daughters, Natalie McAllister of Winder, and Shawna Myler of Charlotte, N.C.; father, Harold Myler of Galesburg, Ill.; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Bill Beardsley of Knoxville, Ill.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold “Buddy” and Angie Myler of Galesburg, Ill., Ron and Lisa Myler of Monmouth, Ill.; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside Service: Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Park with the Rev. Clay Hardy officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 www.woundedwarriorproject.org
In charge of arrangements: Carter Funeral Home of Winder. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Tom Myler (12-10-18)
