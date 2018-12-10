Gwinnett schools delay opening by two hours Tuesday

Gwinnett County Public Schools will delay opening two hours on Tuesday, Dec. 11, due to the possibility of icy road conditions.
“Morning buses will run two hours later than the regularly scheduled pick-up time. This means if your bus usually comes at 6:30 a.m. it will be at the stop at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow,” said GCPS executive director of communications and media relations Sloan Meyer.
All schools will end and release at their normally scheduled time. All afterschool and evening activities on Tuesday will be held as scheduled, Meyer said.
For information about field trips and school-specific activities check with your local school.
