Ralph Dalton (12-09-18)

Ralph Dalton, 87, of Alto, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at his residence.
Born in Homer, on October 17, 1931, he was a son of the late John Odis and Mary Payne Dalton. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Dalton retired from Ethicon after many years of service. He was a member of Line Baptist Church where he was a deacon, former Sunday school superintendent, church trustee and Sunday school teacher. Mr. Dalton was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed cattle farming, gardening and dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Vance Dalton, Bradford “Buddy” Dalton and Nelson Dalton; and sister, Edith Wade.
Surviving are his loving wife of 61 years, Bobbie Brown Dalton; son and daughter-in-law, Freddie and Nancy Dalton, of Carnesville; grandchildren and spouses, Thomas and Kami Dalton, of Carnesville, and Dr. Jennifer and Andrew McLean, of Northern Ireland; great-grandchildren, Wade Dalton and Stella Dalton; brother, Rueben Dalton, of Homer; sister, Eleanor English, of Homer; sister-in-law, Betty Caudell of Baldwin; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Line Baptist Church with the Revs. Kenneth McEntire and Duane Eller officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-8 pm.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Line Cemetery Fund, In care of Johnny Poole, 594 Spring Road, Baldwin, GA 30511.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
In charge of arrangements: McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706-778-8668).
