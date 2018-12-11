Sandra Gail Kimbrell (12-10-18)

Mrs. Sandra Gail Kimbrell, 71, of Jefferson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.
Mrs. Kimbrell was born in Atlanta, a daughter to the late Edward Grady Chastain and the late Virginia Marree Waddell Chastain. Mrs. Kimbrell was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Watson “Kim” Kimbrell, of Jefferson; brother-in-law, Clifford Kimbrell, of Walnut Grove; and sisters-in-law, Laverne Glaze of Conyers and Sadie Phillips of Loganville.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. Burial to follow in the Barrow Memorial Gardens with John Douglas Snelling, James Otis Snelling, Mac Snelling, Eli Bell, David Coholic and Marlon Hardy honored as pallbearers.
Visitation: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, GA 30606.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
